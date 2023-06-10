Warrants out for two of the four suspects

NORTHAMPTON CO., N.C. (WAVY) – Investigators have identified four suspects as the result of a nearly 9-month investigation into a string of catalytic converter thefts in northeastern North Carolina.

According to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, since Sept. 27, 2022, there have been 25 catalytic converter theft cases and a breakin at a garage shop where tools were stolen.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation in May and detectives connected several of the theft cases to the same suspects. They also discovered similar cases in neighboring counties, including Hertford, Halifax and Ahoskie, along with Windsor, Rich Square and Woodland.

Following a joint investigation involving all of these agencies, they identified four suspects wanted in connection with the catalytic converter theft ring.

On June 7, during a suspect roundup, law enforcement located and arrested 34-year-old Macques Daye of Conway while he was out riding a dirt bike, and 18-year-old Treyon Hill of Rich Square was found hiding out in a closet.

Treyon Hill (Photo courtesy: Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office) Macques Daye (Photo courtesy: Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Daye is facing 25 counts of larceny motor vehicle parts, breaking and entering, larceny and 13 counts related to injury property obtaining nonferrous metals. These are all felony counts. He was also served outstanding warrants for a probation violation. Daye is currently in Northampton Co. Jail where he received a $255,000 secured bond.

Hill was served a total of 19 counts larceny motor vehicle parts, breaking and entering, larceny and 6 counts related to injury property obtaining nonferrous metals, all felony charges. He is currently in Bertie Co. Jail where he received a $390,000 secured bond for current charges from all agencies.

Daye and Hill have warrants pending from Rich Square Police and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Another suspect in this case, 19-year-old Joshuh Fisher Jr., was arrested in Northampton Co. on June 2. There was a foot chase and he was eventually found hiding in the woods. He was served outstanding warrants out of Bertie County for catalytic converter thefts. He bonded out prior to the June 7 roundup warrant service. Fisher Jr. now has outstanding warrants on the same charges as Daye from the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office. He also has numerous outstanding warrants from neighboring jurisdictions.

19-year-old Davontae Boone of Conway also has pending outstanding warrants from several agencies.

Joshuh Fisher Jr. (Photo courtesy: Northampton County Sheriff’s Office) Davontae Boone (Photo courtesy: Northampton County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joshuh Fisher Jr. and Davontae Boone are encouraged to contact the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office or any of the neighboring agencies mentioned above.