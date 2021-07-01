Four-month investigation into drug distribution, sales leads to 22 arrests in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to discuss “Operation Unmasked,” a four-month drug-related investigation that led to the arrest of 22 people.

Operation Unmasked targeted the possession and the selling of drugs and the illegal possession of firearms in Craven County County. Officials with the sheriff’s office, New Bern police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation focused efforts on identifying and investigating criminals who have been responsible for distributing and selling heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine throughout the county.

Officials said they executed arrests of 22 persons and the seizure of 40,560 dosage units of heroin, 309 dosage units of cocaine, 571 dosage units of crack cocaine and 362 dosage units of methamphetamine. There was also the seizure of 11 guns, $8,200 and a stolen vehicle.

Officials said in all, the dosage units comes out to about 41,493.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher and District Attorney Scott Thomas were all present at the press conference. Thomas said when it comes to drug dealers and drug traffickers, his office takes a harsh stance and prosecutes those cases at the highest level “to protect the citizens in the community.”

Hughes said they will continue to work to eliminate all illegal drug activity, the drug dealers and drug traffickers throughout Craven County and that this operation was not the end of their efforts.