Four Oaks man stabbed to death in yard by man he didn’t know, deputies say

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 79-year-old Johnston County man died after he was stabbed multiple times in his yard by a man with who deputies said he had no connection to.

Around 1 p.m., deputies received a call from a woman who said her husband was being stabbed in front of their home in the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy 701 South on Four Oaks.

Deputies and EMS were on the way to the home when they received word the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle.







Johnston County police are investigating a fatal stabbing, shooting in Four Oaks (Emani Payne).

Deputies intercepted the suspect vehicle traveling north on Highway 301 into Smithfield.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop. Johnston County deputies and Smithfield police began to pursue the suspect.

The vehicle came to a stop at home on E. Wellons Street in Smithfield.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 25-year-old Isaac James Martin, was taken into custody.

Martin had led law enforcement on a chase back to his home, deputies said.

Once he was in custody, deputies realized Martin had been shot multiple times. He was taken to WakeMed where he is in serious but stable condition.

At the home on U.S. Highway 701, the body of Keith L. Slocum was found in the backyard.

“Preliminary investigation shows Mr. Slocum was attempting to defend himself against Mr. Martin on his property,” Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies said there is no known connection between Slocum and Martin and there is no known reason why Martin would be at the Slocum’s residence.

Martin will be charged with murder in Slocum’s death.

The incident remains under investigation.