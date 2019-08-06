Four people charged after drug bust in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – State and local agents arrested four people on multiple charges after they searched a home on Friday in Pamlico County.
On Friday, investigators with the PCSO and NC State Bureau of Investigation conducted a search warrant at a home located at 6405 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro, after receiving numerous drug complaints from concerned citizens.
Inside the home, deputies seized a quantity of cocaine, a firearm, a large sum of U.S. currency, and arrested 4 suspects.
The following suspects were arrested and taken to the Pamlico County Detention Center on the following charges:
William Jerry Gibbs, age 63, of NC Highway 304, Bayboro, NC
Charges: Possession of Altered Gun Serial Number, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWIMSD SCH II CS, Maintaining a Dwelling
Bond: $20,000 secured
Octavia Maria Gibbs, age 42, of NC Highway 304, Bayboro, NC
Charges: Possession of Altered Gun Serial Number, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWIMSD SCH II CS, Maintaining a Dwelling
Bond: $20,000 secured
Reginald Antonie Gilliam, age 55, of Pamlico Road, Oriental, NC
Charge: Felony Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $4,000 secured
Teresa Lynn Rawls, age 52, of South Street, Bayboro, NC
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $500 secured
Deputies said this case is still under investigation, and the suspects may face additional charges.