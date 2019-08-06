Four people charged after drug bust in Pamlico County

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pamlico Co., N.C. Sheriff’s Office

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – State and local agents arrested four people on multiple charges after they searched a home on Friday in Pamlico County.

On Friday, investigators with the PCSO and NC State Bureau of Investigation conducted a search warrant at a home located at 6405 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro, after receiving numerous drug complaints from concerned citizens.

Inside the home, deputies seized a quantity of cocaine, a firearm, a large sum of U.S. currency, and arrested 4 suspects.

The following suspects were arrested and taken to the Pamlico County Detention Center on the following charges:

William Jerry Gibbs, age 63, of NC Highway 304, Bayboro, NC
Charges: Possession of Altered Gun Serial Number, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWIMSD SCH II CS, Maintaining a Dwelling
Bond: $20,000 secured

Octavia Maria Gibbs, age 42, of NC Highway 304, Bayboro, NC
Charges: Possession of Altered Gun Serial Number, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWIMSD SCH II CS, Maintaining a Dwelling
Bond: $20,000 secured

Reginald Antonie Gilliam, age 55, of Pamlico Road, Oriental, NC
Charge: Felony Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $4,000 secured

Teresa Lynn Rawls, age 52, of South Street, Bayboro, NC
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $500 secured

Deputies said this case is still under investigation, and the suspects may face additional charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV