Four people charged after drug bust in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – State and local agents arrested four people on multiple charges after they searched a home on Friday in Pamlico County.



On Friday, investigators with the PCSO and NC State Bureau of Investigation conducted a search warrant at a home located at 6405 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro, after receiving numerous drug complaints from concerned citizens.

Inside the home, deputies seized a quantity of cocaine, a firearm, a large sum of U.S. currency, and arrested 4 suspects.

The following suspects were arrested and taken to the Pamlico County Detention Center on the following charges:



William Jerry Gibbs, age 63, of NC Highway 304, Bayboro, NC

Charges: Possession of Altered Gun Serial Number, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWIMSD SCH II CS, Maintaining a Dwelling

Bond: $20,000 secured

Octavia Maria Gibbs, age 42, of NC Highway 304, Bayboro, NC

Charges: Possession of Altered Gun Serial Number, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWIMSD SCH II CS, Maintaining a Dwelling

Bond: $20,000 secured

Reginald Antonie Gilliam, age 55, of Pamlico Road, Oriental, NC

Charge: Felony Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $4,000 secured

Teresa Lynn Rawls, age 52, of South Street, Bayboro, NC

Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $500 secured



Deputies said this case is still under investigation, and the suspects may face additional charges.