NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old. Four suspects have been taken into custody.

On Tuesday at 1:11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Neuse Avenue regarding a gunshot victim. Officers found Aung Niang, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to CarolinaEastMedical Center in New Bern and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Police said he was listed in critical condition.

Officers and detectives located found a vehicle matching the description of the one given by witnesses. Four people were taken into custody based on probable cause linking them to the shooting, officials said.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. Investigators continued to gather more evidence into this case Tuesday evening. If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the New Bern Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit and request to speak to the CIU supervisor at (252) 672-4253. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can use the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the keywords NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Citizens can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633- 5141.