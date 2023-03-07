GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fourth person is now facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened Feb. 11.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Khalil Dysheem Jy’cene Everette, 20, of Greenville, was arrested and charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed in Pitt County under a $5,000 secured bond.

Everette is the fourth person to be charged after two people sustained non-life-threatening injured in a shooting at the New York Grocery, located at 2596 Old River Road in Greenville.

Lijahmere Daniels, 18, of Winterville, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions. She was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

Two 16-year-old juveniles have also been charged in connection to the shooting. One of the juveniles was charged with attempted murder, and the other was charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a barrelled weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or detective Mull at 252-902-2175.