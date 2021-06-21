Fourth person charged with murder in January Pitt County case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fourth arrest has been made in a murder investigation that began back in January.

Pitt County Sheriff’s detectives said Mackenzie Jaquallia Andrews, 21, of Winterville, was involved in disposing of evidence after the murder of Marshayla Pasley, which happened on Jan. 13 at 2004 Long Drive in Greenville. Investigators said Andrews was, and is, the current girlfriend of Shaquille Pittman, one of three other people charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Tyquavius Cummings, Ja’Keis Wiggins and Pittman have all previously been charged.

On June 18, Andrews was arrested at her residence by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. She was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.