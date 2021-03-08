Franklin County detention officer charged in ‘elaborate scheme’ to provide drugs to inmates

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer was arrested and charged for his role in providing drugs and other contraband to inmates.

Officer Chase Garnett Strickland, 28, was charged with one count of providing contraband to an inmate in what the sheriff’s office is calling an “elaborate pyramid-type scheme”.

Deputies also charged three inmates, Deaven St. Charles Holmes, 29, Joseph Butler Bradley Jr., 34, and Jason Todd Wrenn, 37, with felony drug charges.

Holmes was charged with one count of providing contraband to an inmate and one count of possession of controlled substances in jail premises. He is currently in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Bradley Jr. was charged with one count of conspiring to provide contraband to an inmate and is in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Wrenn was also charged with one count of conspiring to provide contraband to an inmate and is in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

The charges originated after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received information that inmates were gaining access to marijuana, marijuana edibles, cigarettes, and other contraband inside jail facilities.

An investigation determined that Strickland was the supplier of the illegal drugs and other items to inmates, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the drug trade involved multiple inmates that gained access to the items and distributed them to other inmates and “multiple outside sources” were established to handle the finances of each transaction before delivery.

An arrest warrant uncovered marijuana at Strickland’s home.

“Once we received information alleging illegal activity, our Special Operations Group made this investigation a priority and then reacted quickly to identify the source and others that were involved in distributing contraband to inmates. There is zero tolerance for this type of activity inside or outside of our facility,” said Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Sheriff Winstead says he expects additional charges to be handed out.