GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fugitive accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was arrested in Greensboro on Sunday, according to the FBI.

Darrell Fitzgerald Neely, 52, was arrested on Sunday by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of East Carteret Street. He was charged with fugitive from justice, possession of stolen goods and citizen warrant service and received no bond.

The FBI was able to confirm that Neely is the same man who was charged in relation to the Capitol riot.

According to documents from the United States Attorney’s Office, Neely had been charged with theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Neely allegedly took four china plates from the U.S. Capitol, as well as a U.S. Capitol police jacket, badge, name tag and baseball hat.

Darrell Fitzgerald Neely allegedly seen on U.S. Capitol surveillance video on Jan. 6.

He was initially arrested on Oct. 18, 2021, and released ahead of his trial.

The Pretrial Services Agency filed a violation notice on Aug. 29, 2022, saying that Neely “failed to report to PSA for the last three weeks and is considered a loss of contact.” Neely’s counsel responded, admitting that the suspect had been difficult to contact but arguing that Neely allegedly had no intention to flee.

The court revoked his pretrial release on Sept. 6.