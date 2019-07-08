Fugitive wanted for armed robbery in New York captured in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT)

A fugitive with multiple aliases and home addresses, who is wanted for an armed robbery in New York, was captured on Friday by Kitty Hawk Police.

Police say the suspect is Raphael Leonard, AKA Leonard Cradle, AKA Ridle Aubry, AKA Alexander Clarkson, AKA Alex Melendez, AKA Avery Riddle, who has home addresses in New York, North Carolina, and Florida.

He was arrested by Kitty Hawk Police on Friday on multiple felony drug charges, charges of Resist, Delay or Obstruct an Officer, and he was also wanted in New York for an armed robbery there.



Leonard was served with a fugitive warrant and is now being held in the Dare County Detention Center on a $653,000 bond.