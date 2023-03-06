BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man wanted on fugitive warrants out of Indiana and Florida was arrested Saturday after the Beaufort Police Department received an anonymous tip regarding his whereabouts.

John Edmond Bragg II, of Ann Street, has an “extensive criminal history for fraud”, the Beaufort Police Department said in a press release and was also wanted for outstanding warrants in West Virginia. Police say Bragg has been living in Beaufort for approximately 3 months and working in the construction trade under the assumed name of John Keliher.

Officials said they searched Bragg’s apartment and found evidence connecting him to crimes in Indiana and West Virginia, as well as fraud cases he is being investigated for in Beaufort.

“Investigators have identified three victims so far in Beaufort in which Bragg has entered into contracts to perform work, received deposits and has not produced any work or materials,” the press release reads.

The police department is asking anyone who feels they have been a victim of Bragg, aka John Keliher, to contact detective Troy Edwards at 252-728-4561.