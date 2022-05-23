ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man has been charged for assaulting a woman Saturday in Asheville.
The Asheville Police Department said Guffen Hearst, 31, was arrested Sunday evening. for pointing a gun at a woman in the 100 block of Atkinson Street.
Hearst was charged with assault by pointing a gun, communication threats and carrying a concealed gun.
The picture below shows the gun that the police seized.
Hearst is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.