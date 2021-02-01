Garner man charged in US Capitol insurrection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Garner man for crimes related to the violence and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Stephen Maury Baker of Garner was taken into custody and had his initial court appearance on Monday, according to the FBI.

Baker is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

