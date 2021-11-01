Garner woman in deadly shooting says ‘I had to shoot this man,’ 911 call reveals

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman told 911 operators that she “had to shoot this man” in a Garner shooting that left a man dead Sunday night, according to police and an audio recording of the call.

Peggy Sylvania Yarborough, 59, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting that happened around 9:15 p.m. at a home in the 100-block of Annotto Bay Lane, Garner police said.

In a 911 call after the shooting, a woman at the home said a man “came toward her with a gun” and she shot him. Yarborough’s boyfriend Douglas Delquan, 32, died in the shooting.

Police had been at the home because of two previous calls about the house — including one in which a neighbor reported hearing gunfire.

During the woman’s 911 call after the shooting, she said the man had a gun.

“He came — cause the cops had just left here and he came to me with a gun, with a gun, and he came to me and I said, ‘No, because I didn’t start that’ and he came toward me and yes, I shot him because he didn’t think I would shoot him,” the woman on the 911 call said.

When the woman initially called 911 she said: “The same one — cause I had to shoot this man — he launched at me.”

Yarborough and Delquan “were involved in a dating relationship and lived together” at the home, police said.

The first call to 911 about a possible incident at the home came in around 8:30 p.m. when a woman who lived elsewhere said police needed to go there because “nobody in that house is safe.”

The caller said a woman had a gun and that a man also had guns.

“She probably got hers out,” the caller said.

That caller said there had been disputes about one of the two moving out and then moving back into the house.

At 9:12 p.m. a neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunfire about 15 minutes after police had left the home — a visit based on the first call.

“I was just taking the garbage out and I heard three or four shots — and sounded like it was out of that house. They (police) should just come back and check,” the woman neighbor said.

After the woman reported shooting a man inside the home, she went outside to wait for the police.

“I have to protect myself because… (unintelligible)” the woman said on the call.

“My nerves, my nerves are tore up — I am so scared,” she said just as police arrived.

Yarborough was arrested and officially charged with murder when she was booked into the Wake County Detention Center at 5 a.m. Monday.