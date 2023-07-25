RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After jamming out in Raleigh, the Kelli Baker Band was ready to head home to New York on Monday morning. That was until they realized the U-Haul trailer holding their gear was gone.

“I think it took about 20 minutes for me to cry and we were all just devastated,” said Kelly Baker, the band’s frontwoman.

Their last stop on their tour of the Carolinas turned from bliss to heartbreak.

“It’s not just the equipment himself, but it’s a sentimental value and the emotional attachment that comes with it,” Baker said.

Baker said the band usually brings their gear into hotels with them at night but they were just too tired Sunday. A Raleigh police report shows the loss of the U-Haul trailer and gear meant whoever is responsible – got away with more than $30,000 worth of items.

“I’m a full-time musician. This is what I do. Every piece of equipment that I have, I’ve bought with my own money and it’s expensive. It’s all investment,” said Baker.

With the help of police, the hotel and people online – their luck took a turn. Baker said a social media tip lead police to a National Pawn shop in Raleigh where most of the band’s items were found.

“First thing we did was we went to the wrong pawn shop. So we walked in and they stared at us,” laughed Baker. “Then we went to the correct pawn shop.”

There they found most of their prized possessions. Baker said not everything they had has turned up but the recovered items are enough to play gigs for now.

Still missing are a Dean fretless bass, white Fender Stratocaster, microphone, iPad and a beat-up Yamaha bag filled with smaller items like cables.

As the band heads back home, Baker said this incident isn’t scaring them away from Raleigh.

“We’ve been on an emotional roller coaster, so we’re definitely getting a get a good song out of this,” said.