Georgia man with felony arrest warrants captured after traffic stop in Pine Knoll Shores

A Georgia man with two felony arrest warrants from that state is now in the Carteret County Jail after a traffic stop in Pine Knoll Shores on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Pine Knoll Shores Police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Dennis Cunningham, age 26, of Sardis, Georgia, after officers saw him not wearing his seatbelt while driving.

Officers discovered Cunningham had two outstanding arrest warrants issued in Georgia, on charges of felony larceny and felony obtaining property by a false pretense.

Cunningham was arrested and taken to the Carteret County Jail on a bond of $25,000, and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia on his felony charges.

Pine Knoll Shores Police also issued Cunningham a citation for failure to wear a seatbelt.