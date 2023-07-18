CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of killing multiple women in New York owned land in Chester County.

According to property records Rex Heuermann of Massanequa Park New York owns four lots in the Mirror Lakes II neighborhood in Chester County.

On Thursday, July 13, Heuermann was criminally charged and arrested in Suffolk County in connection to a number of long-unsolved killings of women in New York.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of three women.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it is now working with the Gilgo Beach Task Force and the FBI to gather evidence in Chester County relevant to the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said its involvement in the investigation predates Heuermann’s arrest.