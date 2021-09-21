Greenville man arrested, girl charged after assaulting Edgecombe Co. deputy breaking up fight at hospital

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Greenville man was arrested and a juvenile girl charged after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said they were involved in an altercation in a hospital waiting room on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were made aware of an incident in Tarboro that led to a group showing up at the Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. The group then began to fight inside the waiting room of the ER.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Sharpe responded to the hospital and the group was still fighting. Sharpe approached one of those involved in the fight, identified as Quantez Dickens, who was trying to conceal an object.

“A scuffle ensued during which both Sharpe and Dickens fell to the ground,” the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

At that point, Sharpe was assaulted by a girl from behind.

Two Vidant Company police officers responded and helped take Dickens and the juvenile into custody. The hospital police recovered a handgun dropped by Dickens, the sheriff’s office said.

Dickens, 23, was charged with carry conceal weapon, disorderly conduct, and resist public officer.

The juvenile will be charged through the juvenile court system.

The sheriff’s office did not say if Sharpe was injured in the assault.