Goldboro man arrested on breaking and entering charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man has been arrested on multiple charges.

On January 28, the Goldsboro Police Department, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Odel Larry Sheffield Jr. in the 1700 block of Rose Street.

Sheffield was taken into custody and officials said it was discovered that he had possibly broken into a residence near the location of his arrest.

A report was generated and the victim in the incident reported that several personal items had been stolen.

On Monday, after an investigation by the GPD Criminal Investigation Division, warrants were secured on Sheffield for break and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

On Tuesday at approxiamtely 11 a.m., Sheffield was served by the WCSCO on the outstanding warrants while in the study of the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges.

Sheffield was given a $10,000 bond with a first appearance scheduled for Wednesday.