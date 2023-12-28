GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating the robbery of a business that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 8:40 p.m. at D & C Mini Mart at 1007 East Elm Street. While en route, they received a different call regarding a robbery at the same business. They found three employees at the scene who said two armed people entered the store and carried out the robbery.

The victims were identified by police as Angela Abdulwahab, 67, Noraldin Abdulwahab, 60, and Otis Best Jr., 57. Shots were fired during the robbery but no injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.