RALEIGH, N.C. –Sir Calvin Johnson, 26, of Goldsboro, was sentenced to 102 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pled guilty to the charge on February 7, 2023. Johnson was on federal supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon at the time of this offense.

“Senseless gun violence in Eastern North Carolina is claiming too many young lives,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “We are partnering with ATF and local law enforcement to get illegal guns off the streets and putting those who drive violence behind bars. This Blood gang member stole a gun and recklessly fired at the victim’s car before being arrested. The Goldsboro Police Department should be credited for their swift action in this case to keep the community safe, and their commitment to our ongoing partnership.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 23, 2022, Johnson stole a 9mm handgun from a friend and the theft was captured on camera. When the friend found that the gun had been stolen, they left the residence looking for Johnson. The friend found Johnson and confronted him about the gun. Johnson fired the gun and hit the friend’s car. Law enforcement responded to the shots fired call. They found Johnson in the area, and he threw the gun as they approached. Johnson was arrested and the firearm was recovered.

According to law enforcement, Johnson was Blood gang member. Johnson has prior state conviction for firearm by a felon (2017) and a federal conviction for firearm by a felon (2019).

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Goldsboro Police Departments investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.