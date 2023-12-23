GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened Friday night.

Police responded at around 8:41 p.m. to 1615 South John Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim, Vincent Kornegay, 45, with a gunshot wound. He died before EMS arrived.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and initiated an investigation. A suspect, Tyrone Dontrez Garner, 33, of Goldsboro, was charged with a count of First Degree Murder. Garner was arrested without incident at 107 Day Circle.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.