Goldsboro man arrested, facing several drug-related charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested by deputies from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on several felony drug charges after a joint investigation.

Ivan Elijah Darden was taken into custody after an investigation was completed by members of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Jacksonville Police Department Special Operations Division, and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. The investigation stemmed from Darden’s sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, officials said.

Fentanyl (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Crystal meth (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The investigation revealed Darden sold over 134 grams of crystal meth and 27 grams of Fentanyl. Darden fled as investigators attempted to arrest him. A brief foot chase began after he left the vehicle he was in, which also had a 9-year-old child. Darden was apprehended shortly thereafter. Officials also said he tried to throw evidence into a drainage ditch. It was recovered.

Darden, 33, of Whitefield Drive in Goldsboro, was arrested, taken before a magistrate and charged with the following:

Five Counts Trafficking MethamphetaminePossession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

Manufacture Methamphetamine

Sell Methamphetamine

Deliver Methamphetamine

(5) Counts Trafficking Opiates (Fentanyl)

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Opiates

Manufacture Opiates

Sell Opiates

Deliver Opiates

Maintaining Vehicle for Controlled Substance

Resist/Obstruct/Delay Law enforcement Officer

Darden is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $850,000 secured bond.