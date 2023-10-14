GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday after being charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering and counts of felony larceny, said Goldsboro Police Department.

On May 7, July 2, and Sept. 15, Goldsboro police responded to Sam’s Club at 2811 North Park Drive for alarm activations after someone broke in through the front window and went to the jewelry section. The suspect smashed open jewelry cases and stole jewelry, then left in a small gold car, police said.

According to GPD, on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, police responded to Boulevard Pawn at 300 North Randolph Street for someone breaking in through a window but leaving the area after trying to smash open a glass case.

On Oct. 4, the same person tried to break in again. He was apprehended by police and charged with attempted breaking and entering. The suspect was identified as Donte Gevon Davis.

After more investigation, Davis was the suspect in all the above crimes.

The Investigations Division obtained a search warrant for Davis’ residence and vehicle. The search warrant was served at 11:45 a.m. on Friday by GPD with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was arrested at his residence without incident and charged with four counts of breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny. Davis is being held without bond.