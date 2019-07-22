Goldsboro man arrested on meth charge after traffic stop

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged a Goldsboro man after they found methamphetamines in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday.



On Friday, in the Rosewood area of Wayne County, the WCSO Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team was patrolling when they saw a black Chevrolet Camaro with a North Carolina license plate that had an insurance stop on it.

Deputies stopped the Camaro for a violation of NC General Statue chapter 20, and they saw drug paraphernalia inside the car.



That gave deputies probable cause to search the car, where they found metheamphetamines inside.

The driver, Stephen Christopher James, age 38, of Pate Circle in Goldsboro, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

James has since been released from the Wayne County Detention Center after he posted a $2,500 bond.