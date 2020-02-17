Goldsboro man arrested on multiple charges after breaking and entering a vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man has been arrested on multiple charges after breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On December 29, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle that occurred at 607 N. Berkeley Blvd, in the JCPenny parking lot.

The victim reported that her wallet, along with bank cards and money was missing.

Several fraudulent purchases had been made with the victim’s bank card.

On February 3, after an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division warrants were secured on 24-year-old Shameek Johnson for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, possession stolen goods, two counts of financial transaction card theft, and financial transaction card fraud.

On Friday at approxiamtely 12:50 a.m., Johnson was arrested at 209 W. Spruce Street.

Officials said Johnson was taken before a Magistrate and served on the outstanding warrants, where he received an $8,000 bond.

His first appearance scheduled for Monday.