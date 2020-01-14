Goldsboro man arrested on multiple charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department has arrested a man for multiple charges.

On December 26, 2019, GPD took a report on a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle that occurred in the 1200 block of East Holly Street.

The victim reported two vehicles were broken into and a firearm and debit card was stolen.

On January 10, after an investigation by the GPD Criminal Investigations Division, warrants were secured on Patrick Shawn Grady.

Those warrants were for:

2 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Larceny of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Financial card theft

Financial card fraud

Obtaining property by false pretense

On January 11 at approximately 7 a.m. Grady was served by the WCSO on the outstanding warrants while in the custody of the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges.

Grady received a $40,000 bond.

His first court appearance was Monday in Wayne County District Court.