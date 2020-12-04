Goldsboro man charged with attempted first-degree murder following Thursday afternoon shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man is being charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department responded to 307 W. Grantham Street to investigate a possible shooting incident.

Upon their arrival, they determined that a suspect and victim were both still on the scene.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and initiated an investigation.

It was determined that the suspect, Edgar Smith, shot the victim, Willie Hurst.

Hurst was transported to Vidant Medical Center in order to receive medical treatment for a gunshot injury to his chest.

The suspect, in this case, received medical treatment at Wayne UNC Healthcare.

After being released from the hospital, he was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s office where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held under a $200,000 bond.

The victim’s condition is not known at the current time.