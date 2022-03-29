GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been charged with attempted murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot Monday night.

Satarus Tyshon Burt, 22, was taken into custody on Tuesday by Goldsboro police and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody without incident and brought before a magistrate on Tuesday. He was given a $300,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is Wednesday.

On Monday at 7:25 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to the area of 911 Hugh St., in reference to a person that had been shot. They found a 17-year-old, whose name was not released, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The victim was listed in critical condition Tuesday evening, Goldsboro police report.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.