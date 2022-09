GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a 10-year-old.

Goldsboro police said they took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25. On Sept. 9, Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, of the 400 block of Hollowell Avenue was served a warrant and arrested on one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Robinson received a $25,000 secured bond. He had his first court appearance on Monday.