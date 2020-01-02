Goldsboro man charged with multiple break-ins in Wayne Co.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man has been charged with multiple break-ins in Wayne County.

On December 6 the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a breaking and entering that occurred on Shaw Court.

Officials said, the victim reported that someone broke into her residence and stole numerous items,

On December 9 the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle that occurred in the 1900 block of North William Street.

The victim reported that a firearm was stolen, officials said.

On December 13 the Goldsboro Police Department patrol “A” responded to a suspicious person in the 2100 block of N William Street.

Officials said, during the course of their investigation, a firearm was recovered from the suspect, identified as Joshua Gray.

The firearm recovered is the same firearm reported stolen from a motor vehicle break-in on N William Street on December 9, officials said.

Gray was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm along with several outstanding orders for arrest.

He was confined to the Wayne County Jail under a $59,000 bond.

On December 19 after an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, warrants were secured on Joshua Gray for breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and larceny of a firearm.

Gray was served by the WCSO on the outstanding warrants while still in the custody of the Wayne County Jail.

He was given an additional $25,000 bond and his first appearance in court was on December 23.