GOLDSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, officers from Goldsboro Police Department’s VICE Unit conducted a traffic stop.
The traffic stop was in the 700 block of West Grantham Street in reference to a seat belt violation. During a probable search of the vehicle, a concealed firearm was located. The driver, Jeremiah Montgomery, was arrested on scene without incident.
Montgomery has previous convictions such as:
- Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling
- Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Six counts of Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
Due to these felonious convictions, Montgomery is unable to possess firearms. He is also a validated gang member through the Department of Corrections. Montgomery was transported to the magistrate’s office where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Carrying a Concealed Gun.
Montgomery was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $15,000 secured bond.