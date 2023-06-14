GOLDSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, officers from Goldsboro Police Department’s VICE Unit conducted a traffic stop.

The traffic stop was in the 700 block of West Grantham Street in reference to a seat belt violation. During a probable search of the vehicle, a concealed firearm was located. The driver, Jeremiah Montgomery, was arrested on scene without incident.

Montgomery has previous convictions such as:

Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Six counts of Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle

Due to these felonious convictions, Montgomery is unable to possess firearms. He is also a validated gang member through the Department of Corrections. Montgomery was transported to the magistrate’s office where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Carrying a Concealed Gun.

Montgomery was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $15,000 secured bond.