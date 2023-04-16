GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they found a man who later died after he was shot multiple times.

On Saturday, just before 10:30 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert. Officers arrived at the 400 block of Brownrigg Street and found Aubrey Redding Jr., 59, of Goldsboro, in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Redding was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment but was soon declared dead.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene. This investigation is still developing.