GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man is facing charges after a chase led to the discovery of a stolen gun.

Zy’Marquis Jones of Seymour Drive in Goldsboro was arrested by Goldsboro police, taken before a magistrate and charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (felony)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (felony)

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Resisting a Public Officer

He also had outstanding warrants for:

Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device (felony)

Resisting Public Officer

Assault on a Child under 12

He was being held at the Wayne County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. He was also determined to be an absconder from NC Probation and Parole.

Goldsboro police were performing an area check in the 800 block of Day Circle on Monday just before 8 p.m. to make contact with Jones about several outstanding orders for his arrest. Jones fled and, during the chase, pulled a gun out of his waistband. He soon threw it over a fence into the Seymour Home neighborhood.

Jones jumped a fence but we quickly captured near the intersection of Meyers Avenue and Seymour Drive. During processing, it was determined the gun was stolen.