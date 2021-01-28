Goldsboro man facing charges of incident liberties with child

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child after he was arrested on Wednesday.

On Oct. 17, 2020, a report was filed regarding a juvenile victim alleging that a known suspect had sexually assaulted her. Officials said, during the investigation, it was found that Reginald Teachey was identified as the known suspect.

A warrant was obtained for Teachey on January 27, 2021, for indecent liberties with a child. On January 27, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect.

Teachey was given a $25,000 bond and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV