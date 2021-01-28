Goldsboro man facing charges of incident liberties with child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child after he was arrested on Wednesday.

On Oct. 17, 2020, a report was filed regarding a juvenile victim alleging that a known suspect had sexually assaulted her. Officials said, during the investigation, it was found that Reginald Teachey was identified as the known suspect.

A warrant was obtained for Teachey on January 27, 2021, for indecent liberties with a child. On January 27, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect.

Teachey was given a $25,000 bond and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center.