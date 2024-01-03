GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police have arrested a man after they said he tried to escape an apartment by jumping from the second floor and assaulting an officer along the way.

Taheim Leach, 22, was identified as a suspect after police responded to a report of a stolen cell phone at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of the 900 block of West Oak Street. The 911 caller said Leach may be armed.

Officers surrounded the home and attempted to make contact. While knocking on the door, police said Leach jumped from a second-floor window of the apartment and tried to run away. An officer encountered Leach and a struggle ensued.

Leach was taken into custody with the assistance of other officers. A gun was also seized. He was charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. He was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond. His first court appearance was Wednesday.

Leach was served with the following outstanding processes:

Warrant for Arrest – Interfere with Electronic Monitoring Device (M) ($2,000 secure bond)

Warrant for Arrest – Assault by Pointing a Gun (M) ($2,000 secure bond)

Warrant for Arrest – Breaking & Entering to Terrorize/Injure (F) ($5,000 secure bond)

Order for Arrest (DRC Violation) – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (F) ($50,000 secure bond)

Order for Arrest (DRC Violation) – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (F), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (F) ($150,000 secure bond)

Order for Arrest (True Bill of Indictment) – Possession of Stolen Firearm (F) ($10,000 secure bond)

Order for Arrest (DRC Violation) – False Bomb Report to a Public Building (F) ($35,000 secure bond)

The secure bonds for the outstanding processes totaled $254,000.