GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police arrested and charged a man with several child sex crimes charges after he turned himself in on Wednesday.

QuShawn Mondrell Broadhurst has been charged with statutory sex offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

On Sept. 2, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a report in reference to a 15-year-old female being sexually assaulted by a known suspect. The incident was assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit within the Investigative Services Bureau of the Goldsboro Police Department which is standard procedure in cases involving juveniles.