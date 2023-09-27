GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man was arrested on Wednesday and is facing two counts of attempted murder along with other charges.

Daniel Lamar Young, 29, was arrested by officers with the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. Warrants were secured which led to his arrest. He was taken to the Wake County Jail where he was processed. He is being held without bond on the following charges:

Attempted First-Degree Murder (2 counts)

Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Property (1 count)

Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Property with Serious Injury (1 count)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (1 count)

On September 22, at approximately 7:14 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to an alert of gunfire from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. The alert was for multiple gunshots in the area of 518 E. Elm St.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims or property damage. Officers were able to locate and collect evidence from the scene. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 22, officers with the Special Enforcement Unit located a vehicle with obvious damage from gunfire in a separate location in the city. Officers were able to link the vehicle to the alert and discovered a person had been transported to UNC Health Wayne.

The victim was identified as Sileek Warren, 23. He was transferred to ECU Health. A second victim, who was not injured, was identified as Jykeis Mclean, 21.

The investigation included the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, Special Enforcement Unit, Patrol Division and the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections Probation/Parole.