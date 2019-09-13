Goldsboro man jailed on gun, drug, parole violation charges

On Friday, Goldsboro Police arrested and charged a man with weapon and drug charges, after he allegedly violated his parole.

Investigators said Kevin Benjamin Correia, age 33, of Rosewood Road, was arrested and charged with the following counts:

Carrying Concealed Weapon
Possession of Schedule II Drug
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Second Degree Trespassing
Felony Parole Violation

Correia was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond, due to the parole violation charge.

