Goldsboro man jailed on gun, drug, parole violation charges

VANCEBORO, NC (WNCT) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly let four puppies starve to death at his home.

In a press release sent Friday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in its Animal Protective Services Division investigated a complaint by someone who said they found four newborn, Pitt Bull puppies dead outside a home on Highway 118 in Vanceboro.

Deputies went to the home and questioned a resident, Maurice Antonio Tucker, age 38.

Investigators determined the puppies died of starvation.

Tucker was arrested and charged with four felony counts of Killing an Animal by Starvation.