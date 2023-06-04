GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Goldsboro police department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Sunday.

Police responded at 5:47 a.m. to the 200 block of Alpha Court in reference to a shooting. They found Clarence Jerome Smith, 39, had been shot multiple times. He was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then flown to ECU Health Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition there.

​The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation, responded to the scene. This investigation was still developing, and no further information was available Sunday afternoon.