Goldsboro man shot multiple times, killed; 18-year-old charged with murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old is behind bars and charged with murder following a shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday evening, according to a release from police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 600-block of Bizzell Court just after 5 p.m. and arrived to find a man at the scene who had been shot multiple times, police said.

The man, identified as 33-year-old James Michael Smoot, of Goldsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene by Wayne County EMS.

Less than two hours later, David Sykell Green, 18, of Goldsboro, was arrested by Goldsboro police in the 800-block of Orchard Street.

Green is charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Police have not said what the motive was for the shooting.