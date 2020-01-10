Goldsboro man wanted in church break-in

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man is wanted for breaking into a church in Goldsboro.

The suspect has not been identified.

On January 2 a breaking and entering occurred at First African Baptist Church located at 803 Harris Street.

During the investigation, officials obtained images and a brief video of the suspect.

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for any information on the identity of this individual and/or of their whereabouts.

If you have information contact Investigator A. Tilghman at 919-580-4218 or Crime Stoppers.