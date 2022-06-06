GOLDSBORO, N.C (WNCT) – Last night the Goldsboro Police Department responded to Wayne UNC Healthcare in reference to a shooting that occurred on the premises.

A female victim, identified as Sade Jones of Goldsboro, was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The hospital was searched and secured by responding law enforcement officers. Investigators from the Goldsboro Police Department responded to initiate an investigation into the aforementioned shooting.

During the course of the investigation, the shooting was determined to be an accidental discharge. At no time was there ever an active shooter at this location. Warrants have been secured for Allen Carmichael, brother of the victim Sade Jones, for Felony Carrying a Concealed Weapon.