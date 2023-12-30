GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old that happened Friday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Hugh Street for a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots. They found the teen, who was not identified, with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded and pronounced the male dead when they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.