The Goldsboro Police Department has arrested and charged a man who was wanted for a firearm violation in Nash County.
Police said Patrick Coleman, age 32, of Neil Street in Goldsboro, was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court, and a felony warrant out of Nash County for Possession of Firearm by Felon.
Coleman was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a total bond of $22,000, and was released on bond the same day, according to jail records.
Goldsboro police arrest man wanted on gun charge in Nash County
