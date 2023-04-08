GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man is facing charges after police said he carried a gun into a Walmart and threaten shoppers.

Police arrested Keyante Lavon Toomer, 24, of Goldsboro after responding to the incident at 1002 N. Spence Ave. just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police charged Toomer with going armed to the terror of the public, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of child abuse, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken into custody and given a $15,000 bond.

Officials said several people called Goldsboro police to report the incident. Police arrived as they said Toomer was trying to leave the store and head to his vehicle.

Toomer was taken into custody without incident and his gun was seized by officers.