Goldsboro Police arrest woman on prostitution charge

Goldsboro Police say officers arrested and charged a woman from Bolivia, NC with prostitution during an undercover sting on Thursday.



Investigators say on Thursday, officers with the GPD Selective Enforcement Unit and Gang Suppression Unit conducted an undercover sting operation in an area where citizens have complained about prostitution activity.



During the sting operation, in the 100 block of Bright Street, officers arrested 36-year-old April Lynn Daniels, of Rutland Road in Bolivia.



Daniels was charged with (F) Solicit Prostitution, 2nd Offense.



Daniels is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $3,000 bond, pending her first court appearance, scheduled for Monday, July 22.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous, and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.