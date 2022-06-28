Goldsboro police on Slocumb Street after a three-year-old was struck by a bullet in a drive-by (Brea Hollingsworth).

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges in a June 16 shooting that injured a toddler.

Goldsboro police arrested the teen, who was not identified since he’s a juvenile, after he turned himself in on Monday around 3:30 p.m., officials said. He is facing the following charges:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle serious bodily injured

Four counts discharge a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle

The shooting happened in the area of U.S. 117 South and West Ash Street. Tyrik Deontre Joyner, 26, was later arrested and a juvenile petition was later issued against the 13-year-old.

The teen was transported to the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center. His first court appearance is Thursday.