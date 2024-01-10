GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a man was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Goldsboro police responded at 9:23 p.m. to 1702 Day Circle about a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found Nazjon Marquise Thompson, 22, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and later released.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation and developed a suspect. On Wednesday, warrants were secured on Carlos Humberto Zapata, 19, for one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. He was arrested in the 1200 block of Porter Street.

This investigation continues and additional arrests may be forthcoming.