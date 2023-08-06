GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police were investigating a shooting that injured an 8-year-old early Sunday.

Goldsboro Police Department A-Shift officers, along with Wayne County EMS and Goldsboro Fire, were dispatched to 117 Astor Ct. in reference to the report of a shooting. They found the 8-year-old with a gunshot wound to the lower left leg.

The child was transported to UNC Health Wayne and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.